COVID-19: Two more Death Cases in Bulgaria, 1363 are the Infected

1363 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. Today, 15 more new cases have been proved, 3 in Sofia, 11 in Vidin and 1 in Yambol.

301 persons with confirmed COVID-19 are hospitalized. 39 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units and clinics. In terms of the overall picture - as of April 27: There are 684 infected men and 679 infected women.

As of April 27, 17.00, the registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 41; Burgas - 47; Varna - 26; Veliko Tarnovo - 22; Vidin - 73; Vratsa - 3; Gabrovo - 4; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 59; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 24; Pernik - 11; Pleven - 124; Plovdiv - 46; Ruse - 12; Silistra - 5; Sliven - 40; Smolyan - 33; Sofia - 683; Stara Zagora - 36; Haskovo - 15; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 9.

There are 58 death cases. Today, a 77-year-old woman and a 72-year-old man have died at a regional hospital in Vidin.