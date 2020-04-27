The Medical Treatment of Bulgarian Nationals in Turkey for Cancer and other Diseases is Now Allowed

The medical treatment of Bulgarian nationals in Turkey for cancer and other diseases, which was interrupted by COVID-19-prompted restrictions, may now continue, the government press service in Sofia reported on Saturday.



The two countries' ministers of health and foreign affairs will coordinate the resumption of the process and will verify the lists of patients, as agreed during a telephone conversation between Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



Borissov drew Erdogan's attention to the needs of the Bulgarian nationals who have to undergo medical follow-up procedures in

Istanbul. He asked for permission for these patients to enter Turkey. He said they are about 100 people, mostly cancer patients, and they need to have chemotherapy, BTA reported.



Borissov said Bulgaria will comply with any conditions which the Turkish authorities may deem necessary in view of the coronavirus pandemic. He suggested that ambulances from Bulgaria could take the patients straight to the Istanbul hospitals,

accompanied by security teams.



Istanbul hospital authorities say Bulgarian cancer patients who have already received surgery in the Turkish metropolis are seriously ill and must continue their chemotherapy there, Borissov argued, noting that the follow-up treatment has been pre-paid.