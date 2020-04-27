Two Bulgarians were Detained with 40kg of Heroin in Georgia

Crime | April 27, 2020, Monday // 16:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Two Bulgarians were Detained with 40kg of Heroin in Georgia www.pixabay.com

Georgian authorities, in cooperation with US anti-trafficking authorities, busted an organized criminal group. 40 kg of heroin was seized, Russian and Georgian media reported, quoted by BNR.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the action was carried out for two months, two Bulgarian citizens were detained.

The defendants imported the drug from Armenia and had to bring it to Europe. The drug was stored in a rented apartment in Batumi.

Georgian authorities estimate the value of the batch at $ 2 million.

The detainees face up to 20 years in prison or life imprisonment.

