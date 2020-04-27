The EU is Considering New Rules for Tourists

Business » TOURISM | April 27, 2020, Monday
Bulgaria: The EU is Considering New Rules for Tourists www.pixabay.com

The European Union is considering new rules for tourists. At a meeting, the tourism ministers will discuss measures to restart the industry after the pandemic.

Here are some of the proposals:

1. The passengers to get their temperature measured before their flight

2. Blood tests

3. Certificate for COVID-19

One of the major airlines in Dubai has already begun blood tests for passengers before its scheduled flights, with the results ready in 10 minutes.

Tags: EU, tourists, new rules
