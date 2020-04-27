The EU is Considering New Rules for Tourists
The European Union is considering new rules for tourists. At a meeting, the tourism ministers will discuss measures to restart the industry after the pandemic.
Here are some of the proposals:
1. The passengers to get their temperature measured before their flight
2. Blood tests
3. Certificate for COVID-19
One of the major airlines in Dubai has already begun blood tests for passengers before its scheduled flights, with the results ready in 10 minutes.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » France Ceases Flights Outside Schengen
- » Oktoberfest will be Postponed because of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- » BDZ: Trains Leaving from Sofia Central Station Back on Schedule
- » Wizz Air Canceled Today's Flights between Varna and London
- » Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: No Tourist Trips Allowed until May 13, 2020
- » In February, the Tourism in Bulgaria Wasn't Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis