US President Donald Trump Will no Longer Hold COVID-19 Related Press Conferences

US President Donald Trump has announced that he will no longer hold COVID-19 related press conferences. He wrote this on Twitter last night after sparking controversy around the world with the statement that COVID-19 should be treated with disinfectants.

"What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!", Trump wrote on Twitter.

BGNES recalls that Trump said Thursday that injecting disinfectant as isopropyl alcohol into the body could kill the new coronavirus.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute. One minute,” Trump said Thursday evening at a nationally televised White House press briefing. “Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”, CNBC reported.

Director of the American Institute of Public Health in Illinois, said that there has been a significant increase in disinfection poisonings in the last two days.

“As a toxicologist, I see people all the time who have had an adverse effect of consuming these kinds of products,” Dr. Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist and emergency physician at University Hospitals in Cleveland told CNBC, adding that patients have died after coming into the emergency room due to consuming strong disinfectants. “These should not be consumed in any way.”