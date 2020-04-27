The Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide is Approaching 3 Million

World | April 27, 2020, Monday // 12:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide is Approaching 3 Million www.pixabay.com

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide is approaching 3 million, the BBC reported.
Currently, they are 2,995,757 confirmed cases and 207,021 death cases. The United States has the highest number of patients followed by Spain.
It is estimated that the actual number of patients worldwide is much higher.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Worldwide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria