The Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide is Approaching 3 Million
World | April 27, 2020, Monday // 12:34| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide is approaching 3 million, the BBC reported.
Currently, they are 2,995,757 confirmed cases and 207,021 death cases. The United States has the highest number of patients followed by Spain.
It is estimated that the actual number of patients worldwide is much higher.
