Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Worldwide is Approaching 3 Million
World | April 27, 2020, Monday // 12:34| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide is approaching 3 million, the BBC reported.
Currently, they are 2,995,757 confirmed cases and 207,021 death cases. The United States has the highest number of patients followed by Spain.
It is estimated that the actual number of patients worldwide is much higher.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Chinese Cities are Introducing Longer Weekends to Stimulate Consumption and Tourism
- » The EC Ensured that Clinical Trials Can Continue Taking Place in the EU during the COVID-19 Pandemic
- » Nearly 13,800 Unaccompanied Minor Migrants Sought Asylum in the EU in 2019
- » Unemployment in Spain Reached 14.4%
- » Argentina Banned Civilian Flights until September 1
- » EC Hopes that the World will Raise EUR 7.5 Billion in Donations to Fight COVID-19