Not Dead: North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un "Continues to Work with Documents"

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "continues to work with documents"

After days of uncertainty and speculation about Kim Jong-un's health, the media in North Korea provided some information. The state newspaper reported that the North Korean leader "continues to work with documents". According to information Kim Jong-un has sent a letter of gratitude to builders of the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area on the country’s east coast. This information was released by the North Korean Rodong Sinmun central newspaper on Monday. However it is unclear how much it can be trusted.

"Honorable supreme leader Kim Jonng-un thanked workers who took an active part in constructing the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area," the article notes. At the same time, the authors of the article have not clarified the date when this letter was sent. Rodong Sinmun also has not published any new pictures of Kin Jong-un, TASS reported.

Kim Jong-un was last seen at a public event on April 11th. Since then, Chinese media have reported that he is dead, while in Japan there are rumours that he is seriously ill.

