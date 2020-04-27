Italy to Start Reopening Business on May 4
Italy will reopen its manufacturing industry on May 4 as part of plans to ease the lockdown due to the coronavirus, and schools will reopen in September, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.
"We are working in these hours to allow the reopening of a good part of businesses from manufacturing to construction for May 4," Conte told Italian daily La Repubblica
He said the measures would be presented by the beginning of next week.
Italy was the first severely affected European country by the new coronavirus and the first to impose a lockdown in March. Its path to economic recovery is being followed closely around the world as other countries are considering such steps.
Conte said companies will need to put in place stringent safety precautions before being allowed to open doors.
But he also said that some businesses deemed "strategic", including activity that was mainly export-oriented, could reopen this week providing they get the go ahead from local prefects.
Conte said schools will reopen in September, with additional studies showing that the risk of infection is very high.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The EC Approves a €150 Million Bulgarian Scheme to Support SMEs
- » BTA: European Central Bank, National Bank of Bulgaria Set Up Swap Line
- » ContourGlobal Maritsa East 3 TPP Operating Steadily under the Hardest Measures against COVID-19
- » Bulgaria Has the Second Lowest Debt in the EU
- » BGN 844,340,088 paid under Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 in 2019
- » NSI Preliminary Data: The Government Debt of Bulgaria for 2019 is 24 205 Million BGN or 20.4% of GDP