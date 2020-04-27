There are 1348 COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria. Seven more children are infected.

There are 58 new patients for the last 24 hours, 22 of them admitted to hospital. Once again, Pleven outnumbered Sofia by number of infected for the day. In the last 24 hours, there are 23 people infected there, 17 of them working at the Mizia plant. Six people were accommodated in two hospitals there.

In Sofia the new cases are 19. There are already 147 infected medical personnel.

The total number of the active cases in the country is 1141. 206 people have recovered. 56 people have died. 301 are hospitalized, 41 of which are in the intensive care units.

The newly registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the districts as follows: Pleven - 23 cases, Sofia - 19 cases, Kyustendil - 8, Veliko Turnovo - 4, Plovdiv - 2, Sliven -1, Pazardzhik - 1.