Parks in Sofia to reopen on April 27

The state order regulating the closure of public parks will be changed today as every mayor will decide when to implement it, Bulgaria's Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during a training on the organization of the reopening of public parks.

Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova added that parks in the capital Sofia will reopen on April 27. Parents with young children will be able to go for a walk from 9.30 am to 6.30 pm. A maximum of two adults will be allowed together. Before and after these hours, the access will be free for dog owners walking their pets and for people doing exercise, BNR reported.

Borissov added that the state of emergency would hardly be removed before May 13. "Our main goal is to protect our medical professionals at hospitals from too much pressure," the prime minister said.