1290 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

For the day, the number of newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases is 56. Of these, 14 peole are hospitalized.

The total number of infected is 1290. This was revealed at the regular briefing this morning.

In Sofia, there are 22 cases, two of which have been hospitalized in the Military Medical Academy. There are 13 cases in Kyustendil. 12 are from the Dupnitsa region. The new cases are as it follows: Vidin - 5, Sliven - 4, Pleven - 3, Blagoevgrad - 3 and Ruse - 2. Pazardzhik, Veliko Turnovo and Stara Zagora, Yambol - one case.

205 people have recovered. The total number of death cases are 55.

 

