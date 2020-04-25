Presidents Rumen Radev and Salome Zourabichvili Discussed Bulgaria’s and Georgia’s Readiness to Boost Bilateral Trade after the Coronavirus

The development of the transport, energy and digital corridors in the Black Sea region will be particularly important after the end of the economic stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore it is essential that the work on the implementation of the joint Bulgarian-Georgian projects be continued. This was the common stance shared by the Presidents of Bulgaria and Georgia Rumen Radev and Salome Zourabichvili, who held a video-conference call on the initiative of the Georgian side, the presidential press office reported.

The two were unanimous that in the current crisis a balance should be struck between the healthcare measures and the timely implementation of social and economic measures. Bulgaria and Georgia report low morbidity and mortality rate. However, it is necessary that the COVID-19 testing should cover a greater number of groups of the population, which will reveal a clear picture of the epidemic and will make it possible to make adequate decisions for restricting its spread and for a quicker economic recovery, Rumen Radev said.

The two presidents shared the stance that the fight against the coronavirus requires the countries’ joint efforts and solidarity. After overcoming the adverse economic effects, caused by the pandemic, it is essential to ensure regional cooperation which would create favorable conditions for boosting bilateral trade and investments, Rumen Radev said.

The Bulgarian Head of State highlighted our country’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also for its European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Georgia is the EU’s strategic partner in improving the security of the energy supplies to the Black Sea region, President Rumen Radev further said.