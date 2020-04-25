5 Magnitude Earthquake Shook Romania, Felt in Ruse and Varna

A 5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale shook Romania at 1:05 a.m. Bulgarian time on April 25. This is shown by data from the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. The epicenter was in the area of Mount Vrancea.

The quake was felt in almost the entire eastern half of Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

At this stage, there is no information about damage and casualties.