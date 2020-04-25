1234 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
www.pixabay.com
New 63 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Thus, the total number of confirmed cases since March 8 has become exactly 1234.
197 people have recovered.
25 people are hospitalized. The increase compared to yesterday was 5.4%.
