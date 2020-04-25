1234 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | April 25, 2020, Saturday // 14:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 1234 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

New 63 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. Thus, the total number of confirmed cases since March 8 has become exactly 1234.

197 people have recovered. 

25 people are hospitalized. The increase compared to yesterday was 5.4%.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: infected, COVID-19, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria