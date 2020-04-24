The Mandatory Wearing of Protective Masks is Extended until May 13
The period for the mandatory wearing of protective masks is extended until May 13, inclusive, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev announced.
All persons are required to wear a protective face mask or other means covering the nose and mouth when in indoor or outdoor public places.
Putting on a protective mask when visiting public places reduces the risk of contamination with COVID-19, both for the person who wears the mask for the others. It should be borne in mind that in many cases the disease is asymptomatic, which means that a person may be contagious without even knowing it. At the same time, the available scientific evidence indicates that the virus lingers on metal, plastic and glass surfaces for a long time.
