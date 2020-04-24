The period for the mandatory wearing of protective masks is extended until May 13, inclusive, Health Minister Kiril Ananiev announced.

All persons are required to wear a protective face mask or other means covering the nose and mouth when in indoor or outdoor public places.

Putting on a protective mask when visiting public places reduces the risk of contamination with COVID-19, both for the person who wears the mask for the others. It should be borne in mind that in many cases the disease is asymptomatic, which means that a person may be contagious without even knowing it. At the same time, the available scientific evidence indicates that the virus lingers on metal, plastic and glass surfaces for a long time.