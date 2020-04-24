1188 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. Today, another 17 new cases have been proven, 2 in Sofia and 15 in Pleven. The labs continue to work.

282 persons with confirmed COVID-19 infection are hospitalized. 41 patients are in intensive care units and clinics.

Regarding the overall picture - as of April 24: There are 585 infected men and 603 infected women.

As of April 24, 17.00, the registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the districts as follows: Blagoevgrad - 33; Burgas - 43; Varna - 26; Veliko Tarnovo - 17; Vidin - 50; Vratsa - 3; Gabrovo - 4; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 35; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 21; Pernik - 10; Pleven - 94; Plovdiv - 43; Rousse - 10; Silistra - 3; Sliven - 35; Smolyan - 33; Sofia - 625; Stara Zagora - 32; Haskovo - 15; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 6.

There are 54 death cases.