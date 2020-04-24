NSI: The Number of Minors and Juveniles Registered in the Child Pedagogic Rooms for Anti-Social Acts and Crimes Commitment Grew by 0,8%

The number of minors and juveniles registered1 in the Child pedagogic rooms for anti-social acts and crimes commitment in 2019 was 9 167. In comparison with 2018 their number increased by 69 persons or by 0.8%.

The main socio-demographic characteristics of these persons were:

79.4% from the minors and juveniles registered in the Child pedagogic rooms were from 14 - 17 age group, while those from age group 8 - 13 were 20.6% from the total number of registered in the Child pedagogic rooms.

The number of boys was 7 331 (80.0%).

The number of girls was 1 836 (20.0%).

7 076 or 77.2% of minors and juveniles were in education.

4 408 (48.1%) minors and juveniles were living in a criminal surrounding



