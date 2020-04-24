NSI: The Number of Minors and Juveniles Registered in the Child Pedagogic Rooms for Anti-Social Acts and Crimes Commitment Grew by 0,8%
The number of minors and juveniles registered1 in the Child pedagogic rooms for anti-social acts and crimes commitment in 2019 was 9 167. In comparison with 2018 their number increased by 69 persons or by 0.8%.
The main socio-demographic characteristics of these persons were:
- 79.4% from the minors and juveniles registered in the Child pedagogic rooms were from 14 - 17 age group, while those from age group 8 - 13 were 20.6% from the total number of registered in the Child pedagogic rooms.
-
The number of boys was 7 331 (80.0%).
-
The number of girls was 1 836 (20.0%).
-
7 076 or 77.2% of minors and juveniles were in education.
-
4 408 (48.1%) minors and juveniles were living in a criminal surrounding
The number of minors and juveniles new entrants1 (registered for the first time) in the Child pedagogic rooms in 2019 was 3 101 or 33.8% of the total number of persons, registered in the CPRs. 75.7% of them were juveniles. Compared to 2018 the number of new entrants decreased by 10.8%.
In 2019, 2 774 or 30.3% of minors and juveniles were removed from the Child pedagogic rooms as:
-
1 459 of them (52.6%) - due to improved behaviour;
-
1 237 (44.6%) - by the reason of reaching the age of 18;
-
78 persons (2.8%) - due to other reasons.
Anti-social acts
The number of minors and juveniles who passed through the Child pedagogic rooms for committed anti- social acts in 2019 was 6 700. Boys were 4 767 or 71.1% as girls were 1 933 or 28.9%. In comparison with 2018 the number of anti-social acts perpetrators decreased by 166 persons or by 2.4%.
In the structure of committed anti-social acts, the greatest was the share of children passed on to the Child pedagogic rooms for:
-
‘running away from home, special institution or from residential type of social service’ - 1 183 children
or 17.7%;
-
‘behaviour of violence and aggression’ - 716 persons (10.7%);
-
‘psychoactive substances addiction’ - 643 or 9.6%;
-
‘damage of public and/or private property’ - 503 persons (7.5%);
-
‘indecently and/or hooligan behaviour in public place’ - 446 persons (6.7%).
Among other publicly important anti-social acts of minors and juveniles were:
-
‘harassment’ - 5.0% (333 persons);
-
‘wandering’ and ‘begging’ - 168 persons or 2.5%.
Minors and juveniles perpetrators of crimes
In 2019 the number of minors and juveniles, registered in the Child pedagogic rooms for crimes commitment was 4 943.
Thefts of property was the most common type of crime, committed by minors and juveniles. Children perpetrators of thefts were 2 653 or 53.7% from the total number of persons, registered in the Child pedagogic rooms for crimes commitment. The greatest was share of minors and juveniles perpetrators of thefts from shops or other trade establishments - 36.0% (954 persons), followed by ‘home thefts’ - 22.1% (587 persons) and burglaries - 12.9% (342 persons).
-
Minors and juveniles - victims of crimes
Registered in the CPRs minors and juveniles, victims of crimes in 2019 were 1 280, as 506 or 39.5% of them were girls. The relative share of minors - victims of crimes was 42.3% (542 persons) and juveniles - 57.7% or 738 persons.
The highest was number and relative share of minors and juveniles, victims of thefts of property - 579 persons (45.2%), followed by bodily harms - 226 persons (17.7%), robberies - 55 persons (4.3%), debauchery - 101 (7.9%). The number of rape cases (committed and attempted) in 2019 was 7, the NSI said in a press release.
