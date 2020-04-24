Remdesivir - Not Effective for Coronavirus Patients

There were hopes that treatment with remdesivir could treat Covid-19.

The search for a cure for the coronavirus across the ocean continues to debate which drug helps and which doesn't. Remdesivir's first tests show that the drug which is used to treat Ebola infected does not offer treatment for COVID-19. Until now, it was thought that it could help fight the epidemic.

But a Chinese trial showed that the drug had not been successful, according to draft documents accidentally published by the World Health Organization.

The drug did not improve patients' condition or reduce the pathogen's presence in the bloodstream, it said.

The US firm behind the drug, Gilead Sciences, said the document had mischaracterised the study, BBC reported.

Remdesivir was created and developed by Gilead Sciences as a treatment for Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus infections.