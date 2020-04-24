COVID-19 Patients Worldwide have Exceeded 2.7 Million People

More than 2.7 million people are infected with the new coronavirus. More than 189,970 are the victims of the disease, registered in more than 210 countries and territories, according to the latest statistics from Reuters.

The United States continues to be the hardest hit country by Covid-19 with 49,606 casualties and 874,372 cases identified.

The second highest number of deaths is in Italy - 25 549 and 189 973 infected. In Spain, the death toll is 22,157 with 213,024 confirmed cases of the disease. France - 21 856 death cases and 158 387 infected.

In the UK, there are 17,738 casualties and 138,078 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Belgium the number of casualties is 6490. Netherlands - 4177, Switzerland - 1509.

In Turkey, the dead are approaching 2500.