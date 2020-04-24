Bright Friday for Orthodox Christians

Today is Bright Friday, the fifth day of the Bright Week, which is dedicated to St. Peter. The Bright Week, which commences on the second day after Easter, celebrates the Holy Apostles and the Holy Virgin, BNR recalls. The bright week ends with the second Easter on Sunday.

In the Eastern Orthodox Church and the Eastern Catholic Churches which follow the Byzantine Rite, this day is referred to as "Bright Friday". All of the services for Pascha (Easter) are repeated every day of Bright Week (Easter Week), except for the hymns from the Octoechos. On Bright Friday, the Resurrection hymns from the Octoechos are taken from Tone Six.

According to Wikipedia, in addition to the Paschal hymns, propers in honour of the Theotokos (Virgin Mary) as the "Life-giving Spring" are chanted on Bright Friday, and there is customarily a Lesser Blessing of Waters.