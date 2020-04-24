People and Vehicles from Turkey are Prohibited from Entering Bulgaria

The Minister of Health issued an order imposing a temporary ban on entry into the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria of persons and vehicles entering the country from the Republic of Turkey through the following border checkpoints: Lesovo - Hamzabeyli, Kapitan Andreevo - Kapıkule, Malko Tarnovo.

Exemptions are made for heavy-duty vehicles, special-purpose vehicles, vehicles carrying people in need of treatment, and vehicles performing humanitarian missions.

The ban is in effect from 00:00 on April 24 until 11:59 pm on April 26.