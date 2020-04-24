Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 17C and 22C

It will be sunny today. Temporary increase in clouds expected in the afternoon, mainly over mountainous areas. Light wind, to moderate in eastern Bulgaria, will blow from the east-southeast.

Maximum temperatures will range between 17C and 22C, slightly lower along the Black Sea coast, around 18C in Sofia. Atmospheric pressure will drop; by evening it will be lower than the average for the month.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.