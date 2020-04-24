90 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria - 1171 Total

In the last 24 hours, the number of newly infected people is 90, bringing the total number of the CPVOD-19 cases in Bulgaria to 1171, the chief of the National Operations Headquarters, Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski said at a regular briefing this morning.

There is a 8.3% increase from yesterday. There are 13 active areas and 890 active cases. 21 people of the newly infected were admitted to the hospital.

Of the new 90 cases, there are 29 in Sofia, 18 cases in Vidin, 12 in the Pleven region, 11 in Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil - 5, Sliven - 5, Ruse - 3, Yambol - 2, Burgas, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Pernik and Plovdiv each have registered 1 new case. There are 10 new cases of infected children.

129 medical personnel are infected which is which is 11% of all infected.

193 people have recovered, which is 16.5% of all infected.

The death cases are 52, which is 4.4% of the cases.