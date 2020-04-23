BTA: European Central Bank, National Bank of Bulgaria Set Up Swap Line

Business » FINANCE | April 23, 2020, Thursday // 17:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BTA: European Central Bank, National Bank of Bulgaria Set Up Swap Line www.pixabay.com

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the National Bank of Bulgaria (BNB, the central bank) have set up a swap line to ensure liquidity of up to two billion euros, the BNB said on Wednesday. The line will be in force until the end of 2020 or until needed. The maximum maturity in respect of each withdrawn amount will be three months, BTA reported.

On Wednesday evening Prime Minister Boyko Borissov spoke with ECB President Christine Lagarde, the government's information
service said.

The two officials welcomed the setting up of the swap line. Borissov said that this is a big support for Bulgaria and a guarantee for additional stability of the currency board mechanism in place in this country. Borissov noted that Bulgaria's entry in ERM 2 would be of great benefit to the country's economy.

Borissov and Lagarde discussed the opportunities for handling the consequences of COVID-19 and the need for a common European
financial mechanism in response to the pandemic's impact. Lagarde praised Borissov for the socio-economic measures taken to support Bulgarian businesses during the state of emergency in the country.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European Central Bank, National Bank of Bulgaria, swap line
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria