COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2 more Death Cases

A man and a woman with chronic illnesses have died.

1097 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. Today, 16 more new cases have been proved, with 8 in Vidin, 5 in Kyustendil, 1 in Blagoevgrad, 1 in Yambol and 1 in Vratsa. The labs continue to work.

270 persons with confirmed COVID-19 infection are hospitalized. 37 patients are in intensive care units and clinics. 95 medical personnel are infected.

In terms of the overall picture, as of April 23, there are 551 COVID-19 infected men and 546 women.

As of April 23, 17.00, the registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the districts as follows:

Blagoevgrad - 23; Burgas - 42; Varna - 26; Veliko Tarnovo - 16; Vidin - 40; Vratsa - 3; Gabrovo - 4; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 35; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 21; Pernik - 9; Pleven - 67; Plovdiv - 42; Ruse - 7; Silistra - 3; Sliven - 30; Smolyan - 33; Sofia - 594; Stara Zagora - 32; Haskovo - 15; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 5.

There are 52 death cases.