Earthquake in Zagreb

Zagreb and its environs were shaken by a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale. The quake occurred at 9.52am local time today, according to the Index news site. Seven minutes later, a new, weaker 2.3 magnitude earthquake was registered, BTA reported.

Seismologists don't expect any material damage, except for buildings damaged by the previous 5.3 magnitude earthquake, which occurred on March 22. He added that since March 22, over 1000 earthquakes have been registered so far, but only 150 have been felt.