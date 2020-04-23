New Coronavirus Outbreak in China

World | April 23, 2020, Thursday // 16:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: New Coronavirus Outbreak in China www.pixabay.com

The city of Harbin is blocked.

The northeastern Chinese city of Harbin, with a population of 10 million, is the largest coronavirus outbreak in the country right now, according to the Daily Mail. Since Wednesday, authorities have taken strict measures to curb the infection.

According to Chinese media, Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province, has banned the entry of any vehicles from other cities. All people arriving from risk areas must go through mandatory quarantine.
 
Earlier this month, Harbin authorities said they were applying a 28-day quarantine measure to all those arriving from abroad who would be tested. Housing complexes that have proven cases of infection, even asymptomatic ones, will be isolated.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, China, outbreak
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria