New Coronavirus Outbreak in China

The city of Harbin is blocked.

The northeastern Chinese city of Harbin, with a population of 10 million, is the largest coronavirus outbreak in the country right now, according to the Daily Mail. Since Wednesday, authorities have taken strict measures to curb the infection.

According to Chinese media, Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang province, has banned the entry of any vehicles from other cities. All people arriving from risk areas must go through mandatory quarantine.



Earlier this month, Harbin authorities said they were applying a 28-day quarantine measure to all those arriving from abroad who would be tested. Housing complexes that have proven cases of infection, even asymptomatic ones, will be isolated.