BFSA Bans 24,478 kg of Imported Vegetables over Excessive Pesticide Residues

Bulgaria: BFSA Bans 24,478 kg of Imported Vegetables over Excessive Pesticide Residues www.pixabay.com

The Bulgarian Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has identified and banned 24,478 kg of imported vegetables from third countries over excessive pesticide residues, said the Agency’s press office, quoted by FOCUS and Darik.

The sale of 15,273 kg of pepper and 9,205 kg of tomatoes has been prohibited. The vegetables will be submitted for destruction or return to the country of origin, according to the legislation.

With the newly found shipments, the total of vegetables banned from selling exceeds 51 tonnes.

Samples for laboratory testing were taken in pursuance of an Order of the director of the Agency for increased control on presence of pesticide residues in imported fruits and vegetables.

