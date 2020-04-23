Two Cats in the US Infected with COVID-19

The animals started coughing and their owners took them to the vet.

Two domestic cats in New York are infected with a coronavirus. Animal studies have proven that they are indeed carriers of COVID-19.

This is the first case in the US to prove that pets are infected with a coronavirus. They were diagnosed after the cats started coughing and their owners took them to a vet.

Experts say the question now is to what extent can animals transmit the virus or become infected. Interestingly, one of the animals comes from a home with no virus carrier.