Two Cats in the US Infected with COVID-19
The animals started coughing and their owners took them to the vet.
Two domestic cats in New York are infected with a coronavirus. Animal studies have proven that they are indeed carriers of COVID-19.
This is the first case in the US to prove that pets are infected with a coronavirus. They were diagnosed after the cats started coughing and their owners took them to a vet.
Experts say the question now is to what extent can animals transmit the virus or become infected. Interestingly, one of the animals comes from a home with no virus carrier.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » New Coronavirus Outbreak in China
- » Where In the World Are There No Coronavirus Cases?
- » In Germany It is Now Mandatory to Wear a Mask
- » Bulgaria Insists on Unified EU Action to Overcome the Coronavirus Crisis
- » The Number of COVID-19 Cases has Exceeded 2.5 Million Worldwide
- » UN: Millions are already Relying on Food Aid, World on Brink of `a Hunger Pandemic’