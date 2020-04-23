Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny

It will be mostly sunny today, with temporary increase in clouds, more considerably in the afternoon.

The winds will be light, or light to moderate in the Danubian Plain and eastern Bulgaria, blowing from the east. Maximum temperatures will range between 14C and 19C, in Sofia around 14C.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average; it will drop slightly during the day.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

