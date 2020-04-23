Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny
It will be mostly sunny today, with temporary increase in clouds, more considerably in the afternoon.
The winds will be light, or light to moderate in the Danubian Plain and eastern Bulgaria, blowing from the east. Maximum temperatures will range between 14C and 19C, in Sofia around 14C.
Atmospheric pressure is higher than the monthly average; it will drop slightly during the day.
This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 13C and 18C
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy and Rainy
- » 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Off the East Coast of Japan
- » Weather Forecast: Sunny with Maximum Temperatures between 24 ° and 29 °
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm
- » Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm