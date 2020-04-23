66 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | April 23, 2020, Thursday // 11:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 66 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

66 new cases of coronavirus infected in Bulgaria fro the last 24 hours and so the number of infected is already 1081. This was announced at his briefing by Major General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski. He stressed that in Bulgaria the mortality rate amounts to 4.6%. The increase from yesterday was 6.5%.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria