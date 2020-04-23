66 New COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
www.pixabay.com
66 new cases of coronavirus infected in Bulgaria fro the last 24 hours and so the number of infected is already 1081. This was announced at his briefing by Major General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski. He stressed that in Bulgaria the mortality rate amounts to 4.6%. The increase from yesterday was 6.5%.
