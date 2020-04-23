Australia Calls for an International Investigation into the Coronavirus Pandemic

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is trying to secure support for an international investigation into the pandemic of the new coronavirus, Reuters reported.

Morrison discussed the issue over the phone with the presidents of the United States and France, Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, his office reported.

Australia's initiative to independently investigate the origin of the new virus and the reasons for its spread, as well as the World Health Organization's (WHO) response, has drawn sharp criticism from China, Reuters notes.

China first reported for the virus on December 31, and WHO declared a global emergency on January 30. According to critics, both decisions were delayed and helped to spread the coronavirus.

According to Reuters estimates, about 2.3 million people have contracted the virus, nearly 160,000 of whom have died.