He was detained in the southeastern port city of Almeria

A member of the Islamic State (ID) group, a former London rapper, has been arrested in Spain, according to a French source. Spanish police say Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary is "one of the most wanted jihadists in Europe", BTA reported.

Bary grew up in London and used the names Lyricist Jinn and L Jinny as a rapper, doing songs about drug use, violence and his experience as an asylum-seeker in the UK.

Bary, 29, is the son of Adel Abdel Bary, who was convicted of US embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 213 people. The younger Abdel Bary was a vocal supporter of Isis from 2013 to 2015. In that time he posed with a severed head and frequently menaced the west in social media posts, The Guardian reported.