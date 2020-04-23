Prof. Atanas Mangarov: There will be no Peak of the Coronavirus in Bulgaria

Expectations for the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, these truckloads of corpses and the shortage of plastic bags will not happen. This was said by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Atanas Mangarov on Eurocom Television News.

According to their study, 16 independent laboratories provided their data, with 2230 people tested yesterday finding that 110 had encountered the virus and had antibodies. This makes somewhere around 4.9% of those surveyed.

Prof. Dr. Atanas Mangarov said that, according to this survey, 4.9% of the population in the country have contracted the virus, which is about 338,000 who have had a coronavirus infection. "As of yesterday, the dead were 43, which for our population is 1 in 1000. If the predicted mortality rate - 2%, was true, there would already be more than 6,000 dead people who died, "Mangarov commented.

According to the associate professor, it is time to open the country and allow young and active people to work, including restaurants, while observing the social distancing measures.