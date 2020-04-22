In Germany It is Now Mandatory to Wear a Mask

Bulgaria: In Germany It is Now Mandatory to Wear a Mask Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

In the different provinces the requirements are formulated differently.

Germany has introduced the compulsory wearing of face masks across the country as a measure against the spread of the coronavirus, according to German media, quoted by the BGNES.

The requirements are worded differently in the different federal states, but the general obligation is for citizens to have their nose and mouth covered in public transport, in public buildings and during shopping at the stores. In some provinces, a fine for violating this order is also provided.

 

