1024 Infected with COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Two Newly Registered Death Cases

1024 are the confirmed cases COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. To date, 9 more new cases have been proven - 3 in Sofia, 2 in Plovdiv, 2 in Kyustendil, 1 in Pazardzhik and 1 in Pernik. The labs continue to work.

262 persons with confirmed COVID-19 are hospitalized. 37 patients are in intensive care units and clinics.

In terms of the overall picture, as of April 22, there are 522 infected men and 502 infected women.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the areas as follows: Blagoevgrad - 22; Burgas - 41; Varna - 25; Veliko Tarnovo - 11; Vidin - 27; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 4; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 28; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 18; Pernik - 9; Pleven - 54; Plovdiv - 40; Ruse - 7; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 25; Smolyan - 33; Sofia - 575; Stara Zagora - 32; Haskovo - 15; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 4.

The death toll is 49