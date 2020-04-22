Bulgaria Insists on Unified EU Action to Overcome the Coronavirus Crisis

The Council of Ministers approved today the position of the Republic of Bulgaria for participation in the European Council meeting, which will be held on April 23 through video conferencing, the Government Information Service has announced.

The leaders will discuss the follow-up to the Eurogroup meeting held on 7-9 April, as well as the European Commission Communication as of 15 April on a Joint European Roadmap towards lifting COVID-19 containment measures

Bulgaria welcomes the progress made by the Eurogroup and supports the continuation of work in order to achieve a unified and coordinated response to the crisis.

Bulgaria supports the concerted and synchronized actions of the Member States in coping with the crisis in order to reduce the risk of a secondary wave caused by the free movement of people. The individual aspects of the crisis caused by the virus, especially the health crisis, should first be addressed in depth, then moving on to decisive economic recovery measures.

The Council of Ministers also endorsed Bulgaria's position to participate in the General Affairs Council meeting, to be held on April 22 via video conferencing.