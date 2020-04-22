Bulgaria Insists on Unified EU Action to Overcome the Coronavirus Crisis
The Council of Ministers approved today the position of the Republic of Bulgaria for participation in the European Council meeting, which will be held on April 23 through video conferencing, the Government Information Service has announced.
The leaders will discuss the follow-up to the Eurogroup meeting held on 7-9 April, as well as the European Commission Communication as of 15 April on a Joint European Roadmap towards lifting COVID-19 containment measures
Bulgaria welcomes the progress made by the Eurogroup and supports the continuation of work in order to achieve a unified and coordinated response to the crisis.
Bulgaria supports the concerted and synchronized actions of the Member States in coping with the crisis in order to reduce the risk of a secondary wave caused by the free movement of people. The individual aspects of the crisis caused by the virus, especially the health crisis, should first be addressed in depth, then moving on to decisive economic recovery measures.
The Council of Ministers also endorsed Bulgaria's position to participate in the General Affairs Council meeting, to be held on April 22 via video conferencing.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EC: Today it is more Important than ever for Journalists to be able to Work Freely
- » EU to Combat the Coronavirus with € 3.4 Trillion in Resources
- » The European Commission is Adopting Additional Measures to Support the Food Industry
- » Eurostat: Turkey is the Main Destination for EU’s Waste
- » France Extends the Quarantine until 11 May
- » Italy May Ease some of the Measures against COVID-19 at the End of April