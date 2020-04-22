BGN 844,340,088 paid under Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 in 2019

Last year, 1,378 contracts were signed and BGN 844,340,088 were paid under the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020, according to the Annual Report of the Agriculture State Fund and the Paying Agency for 2019 approved by the Council of Ministers, said the government press office, quoted by Focus News Agency.



In the 2019 campaign, 106,726 applications were accepted under schemes and measures administered through direct payments. Direct payments under the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) amounted to BGN 1,528,739,225.



Payments under agricultural market mechanisms in 2019 amounted to BGN 56,978,490, of which BGN 35,220,486 from the EAGF and BGN 21,758,004 from national funds.



Payments of BGN 61,886 were made under the Operational Programme for the Fisheries Sector 2007-2013.



A total of BGN 32,573,992 were paid under the Maritime and Fisheries Program 2014-2020.



Under the investment support schemes as of 31 December 2019, payments of BGN 1,866,658 were received. During the accounting period 153 loans were paid and 144 new loans were granted worth BGN 813,323.



Last year, BGN 154,029,152 were paid under 26 short-term support schemes, which benefited 30,568 farmers.