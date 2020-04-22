Gallup International: 69% of the Bulgarians Believe they or One of their Family Members will be Infected by the Coronavirus
April 22, 2020, Wednesday
Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash
A Gallup International survey shows that nearly 77% of the Bulgarians support the measures introduced by the government and the task force to combat the coronavirus.
69% believe they or one of their family members will be infected by the coronavirus. On the contrary, 55% of the surveyed believe the threat of the new coronavirus is exaggerated.
The survey was conducted among 17,036 adults between April 3 and April 10 .
