The BFSA has Identified Two Shipments of Poultry Meat from Poland with Salmonella

The Bulgarian Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has identified two shipments of frozen chicken legs from Poland for Bulgaria contaminated with salmonella. The total quantity is 32 350 kg. The meat is banned and is not allowed to be traded on the Bulgarian market. The consignments were checked in connection with the Agency's increased control over the quantities of poultry meat and by-products originating in Poland destined for Bulgaria. A notification to the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) has been made to notify the Polish competent authorities of the contamination detected.