The BFSA has Identified Two Shipments of Poultry Meat from Poland with Salmonella
The Bulgarian Food Safety Authority (BFSA) has identified two shipments of frozen chicken legs from Poland for Bulgaria contaminated with salmonella. The total quantity is 32 350 kg. The meat is banned and is not allowed to be traded on the Bulgarian market. The consignments were checked in connection with the Agency's increased control over the quantities of poultry meat and by-products originating in Poland destined for Bulgaria. A notification to the Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) has been made to notify the Polish competent authorities of the contamination detected.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Eurostat: Only 22% of the Bulgarians Shop Online
- » Gallup International: 69% of the Bulgarians Believe they or One of their Family Members will be Infected by the Coronavirus
- » Chinese Scientists: The New Coronavirus already has at least 30 Mutations
- » Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 13C and 18C
- » Total number of COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria is 1015
- » World’s Best Online MBA Providers Revealed