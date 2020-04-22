Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperatures between 13C and 18C

April 22, 2020, Wednesday
Today, the clouds will start to break from the north and will clear to some sunny spells in the afternoon across most of the country.

In the Danubian Plain and in the eastern areas, moderate east-northeast will continue blow. Maximum temperatures will range between 13C and 18C, slightly lower along the Black Sea coast.

Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month, and it will go down slightly in the afternoon.

This is the National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

