Sofia Supports the EU's #BeActiveAtHome Campaign
Minister of Sport Krasen Kralev has taken part in an EU video conference on the implications of Covid-19 on the sphere of sports.
Minister Kralev said that the online motivation coming from the sports circles has a positive effect on citizens. Sofia also supports the EU's BeActiveAtHome campaign.
The ministry has also created a platform to help keep children stay fit and practice at home.
Minister Kralev explained that he was in constant contact with all sports federations with the aim to keep their budgets despite a large number of canceled competitions. We are in the process of preparing a plan for the gradual restart of training activities, added Kralev.
