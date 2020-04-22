The psychological limit of 1,000 registered cases of citizens infected with a coronavirus in Bulgaria has been crossed. In the last 24 hours, 49 patients were newly registered in the country. Of these, 21 are hospitalized.

The total number of COVID-19 infected in Bulgaria is 1015. This is 5.1% more than yesterday. This was announced at the Crisis Staff briefing this morning by its chairman, Gen. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski. Over the last 24 hours, 17 new cases have been registered in Pleven. 13 of them are from the Mizia plant, there are two at the Pleven Regional Hospital and two at the Cherven Bryag Regional Hospital. There are 16 in Sofia.

Three people are in Alexandrov hospital, one in Infection hospital and MMA and outpatient are 11. A 15-year-old girl in Kyustendil was also infected. It is in good general condition and is not hospitalized. 3 are the new cases of medical personnel infected with the virus - a doctor from Vidin and two nurses from Sliven and from Burgas.

Two people have died and the total number of casualties in Bulgaria is 47. A 77-year-old woman from Sliven and a 49-year-old man who died after 11 days of intubation at Pirogov are two deaths. There are no accompanying illnesses for the two deceased. In the village of Bukovlak there are about 4000 people and 4 are infected with coronavirus.

This is too small a quarantine for the whole village. At the local level, they can make such a decision, Mutafchiiski said. We have given instructions to expand the search for infected and contact persons, he added.

It's not a decision to stay home for 14 days. Many countries have implemented it, some have imposed a strict prohibition on going home or going up to 100 meters. This does not eliminate the disease, however, there is a family in the disease. It's not real that if we put everyone under a 14-day quarantine and the disease will be eliminated.

Thanks to these measures we have, therefore, we have low morbidity, the general emphasized. He also said that over 110 vaccines are currently being tested in several countries, but there is not even encouraging information on progress on the vaccines. Humanity's high hopes now are for vaccines, Mutafchiyski noted.

Any measure of loosening should always be taken on the condition that it would lead to higher morbidity. When politicians talk about loosening measures, they have to tell Bulgarian citizens that this will worsen the epidemiological situation. All over the world, politicians have embraced this saying that the loosening of the measures will worsen the situation, but the situation should be closely monitored and if a loosening of the measures should be given, Mutafchiiski commented./ Novinite.bg