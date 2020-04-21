975 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

975 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. To date, 9 new cases have been proved, 5 in Sofia and 4 in Vidin. The labs continue to work.

281 people are hospitalized. 40 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units and clinics.

80 medical personnel tested positive for the virus.

In terms of the overall picture - as of April 21: There are 506 infected men and 469 infected women in Bulgaria.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the areas as follows: Blagoevgrad - 21; Burgas - 38; Varna - 25; Veliko Tarnovo - 11; Vidin - 27; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 4; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 23; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 16; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 37; Plovdiv - 38; Ruse - 7; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 22; Smolyan - 33; Sofia - 561; Stara Zagora - 32; Haskovo - 14; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 4.

The number of deceased persons is 45.