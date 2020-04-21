975 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | April 21, 2020, Tuesday // 18:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 975 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

975 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. To date, 9 new cases have been proved, 5 in Sofia and 4 in Vidin. The labs continue to work.

281 people are hospitalized. 40 patients with COVID-19 are in intensive care units and clinics.

80 medical personnel tested positive for the virus.

In terms of the overall picture - as of April 21: There are 506 infected men and 469 infected women in Bulgaria.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the areas as follows: Blagoevgrad - 21; Burgas - 38; Varna - 25; Veliko Tarnovo - 11; Vidin - 27; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 4; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 13; Kyustendil - 23; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 16; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 37; Plovdiv - 38; Ruse - 7; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 22; Smolyan - 33; Sofia - 561; Stara Zagora - 32; Haskovo - 14; Shumen - 4, Yambol - 4.

The number of deceased persons is 45.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, cases, infected, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria