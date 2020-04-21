EC: Today it is more Important than ever for Journalists to be able to Work Freely

Today, it is more important than ever for journalists to be able to work freely and accurately to combat misinformation and to provide citizens with access to vital information. This was stated by a European Commission spokesman at a press conference in response to a question related to Reporters Without Borders' annual media freedom ranking.

Freedom of expression and legal certainty are fundamental in these uncertain times, he added. Independent journalism is especially important for government accountability and for monitoring democratic processes, especially in times of crisis, the spokesman said.

He noted that the EC has been closely monitoring the extraordinary public health measures taken in the wake of the Kovid-19 pandemic. The spokesman indicated that the issue of the state of the media would be addressed in the annual reports on the rule of law in the EU.

Countries have a responsibility to act in defense of media freedom in accordance with the values to which the EU is built. The media should be able to work freely, independent of economic and political interests, the spokesman added.

