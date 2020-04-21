Denmark Bans the Gathering of more than 500 People by the End of the Summer

Danish authorities, which are gradually easing the quarantine measures related to the fight against the new coronavirus, announced today that they are keeping restrictions on events in force, but the ceiling rises from 10 to 500 people, from May 11 to September 1, France Press reported.

Maintaining the restriction is based on "an assessment by the health authorities that the coronavirus epidemic will continue to develop in Denmark in the coming months," the health ministry said in a statement.

The gathering of more than 10 people indoors and outdoors remains prohibited until May 10th.

Following the opening of schools and nurseries in Denmark on April 15, small businesses such as hair salons and tattoo studios, as well as dental offices, opened yesterday. Colleges, high schools, restaurants and bars will open on May 11th.

It is of utmost importance for the Danish authorities that this return to normal life should take place in strict compliance with health restrictions, in particular social distance and hygiene.