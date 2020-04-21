Confirmed: A Bulgarian Citizen is among the Seamen Abducted near Benin
There is a Bulgarian national aboard a the attacked by pirates ship off the coast of Cotonou in Benin. He is also the captain of the attacked container ship. This was confirmed by the MFA which received diplomatic confirmation from Portugal and the Federal Republic of Germany.
11 of the crew of the TOMMI RITSCHER container ship are free, but the captain and seven of the sailors remain in pirate captivity.
The ship is is sailing under the flag of Portugal and the shipping company which is operating it is based in Germany.
The container ship TOMMI RITSCHER was attacked by pirates at around 0830 UTC Apr 19 at Cotonou Anchorage, Benin, Gulf of Guinea.
