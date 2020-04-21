NSI: The Price Index of a Small Basket in March 2020 Compared to February 2020 was 100.0%

The price index of a small basket in March 2020 compared to February 2020 was 100.0% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (March 2020 compared to December 2019) has been 101.9%, the NSI said in a press release.

In March 2020 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:

• Food products - a decrease of 0.1%;

• Non-food products - an increase of 0.1%;

• Services - an increase of 0.1%.