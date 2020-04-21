President Trump to Sign a Decree to Stop Immigration

US President Donald Trump has said he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States, saying he needs to protect American jobs as coronavirus ravages the economy, according to BGNES and Al Jazeera.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States," Trump wrote on Twitter.

There are no other details so far about the President's intentions. The news comes at a time when the White House says the worst of the pandemic is over and the country may begin to restore its economy.